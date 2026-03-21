Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

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Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $222.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $140.03 and a one year high of $285.67.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.02 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 61.01%.Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

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