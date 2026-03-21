Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 77,864 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.67% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $67,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 334,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,597,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,291,000.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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