Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $137.68 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,975 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF makes up 8.3% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.27% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $137,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $38.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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