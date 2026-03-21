Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fortescue in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Fortescue Trading Down 3.0%

Fortescue Company Profile

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Fortescue has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

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Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) is the U.S. over‑the‑counter ticker for Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian company principally engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and sale of iron ore. Since its founding in 2003, the company has developed large‑scale open‑pit operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and built integrated infrastructure — including rail and port facilities — to move bulk shipments of iron ore to international steelmakers.

Fortescue’s core products are iron ore lump and fines, which it markets to customers around the world, with strong trade links to Asian steel producers.

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