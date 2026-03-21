Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSUGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fortescue in a report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Fortescue Stock Down 3.0%

Fortescue Company Profile

FSUGY opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

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Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) is the U.S. over‑the‑counter ticker for Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian company principally engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and sale of iron ore. Since its founding in 2003, the company has developed large‑scale open‑pit operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and built integrated infrastructure — including rail and port facilities — to move bulk shipments of iron ore to international steelmakers.

Fortescue’s core products are iron ore lump and fines, which it markets to customers around the world, with strong trade links to Asian steel producers.

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