First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 225,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

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First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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