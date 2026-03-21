First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

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About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

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First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE: FCT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in senior floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. As a closed-end vehicle, FCT issues a fixed number of common shares and may utilize leverage to enhance returns for shareholders.

Under normal market conditions, FCT allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to senior floating rate loans, which are typically secured obligations of corporate borrowers.

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