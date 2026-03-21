Financial Review: Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) and Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) and Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Mayne Pharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otsuka and Mayne Pharma Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka $16.51 billion 2.14 $2.43 billion $2.30 14.28 Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 45.56

Otsuka has higher revenue and earnings than Mayne Pharma Group. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayne Pharma Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Otsuka and Mayne Pharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka 14.76% 12.52% 9.21% Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Otsuka and Mayne Pharma Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 2 1 1 0 1.75 Mayne Pharma Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Otsuka beats Mayne Pharma Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices. It also provides clinical testing, medical equipment, food products, cosmetics, functional food products, chemical products, soft drinks, beverages, analytical and measurement instruments, nutritional products, vehicle headlight testers, synthetic resin molded products, paper products, and insecticide and toiletry products. In addition, the company offers IT solution services; adhesive tapes; flaky titanate and compounds; IV solutions; infusion and clinical nutrition products; hydrazine; plant-based food products; reinsurance underwriting services; wine; stable isotopes; food supplements; urinary tract health products; software and services for management of mental healthcare systems; anticancer drugs; terracess; bio-pesticides; dietetic food products; spring and mineral water; and polyolefin foams. Further, it engages in the warehousing and transport, medical device operational management, shared service, environmental health management, and venture capital and incubation businesses; rental of medical devices and related products; purchase and sale of agricultural products; import and export trading business; tuberculosis research and development activities; manufacturing and development of xenotransplantation products; and processing and marketing of functional films, as well as planning, design, production, and construction of ceramic boards and arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, ceramic OT and portraits, and ceramic sign boards; and operation of travel agency, and Hotel Ridge and California Table. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division. It provides oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers, as well as distributes specialty pharmaceutical products in the dermatology, women’s health, and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company was formerly known as Halcygen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to Mayne Pharma Group Limited in November 2010. Mayne Pharma Group Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Salisbury South, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.