Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,158 and last traded at GBX 1,162. 1,042,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 224,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Down 2.2%
The company has a market cap of £488.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.11.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile
Three Key Reasons to invest:
Compelling structural growth
The world ‘s emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can’t be found elsewhere.
Research expertise on the ground
We are embedded in these markets around the globe.
Further Reading
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