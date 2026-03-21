Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,158 and last traded at GBX 1,162. 1,042,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 224,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a market cap of £488.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.11.

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Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital. These markets may be more volatile, and company valuations can move to extreme levels in both directions. We strive to ensure our investors can profit from emerging markets’ growth without experiencing every bump in the road.

Three Key Reasons to invest:

Compelling structural growth

The world ‘s emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can’t be found elsewhere.

Research expertise on the ground

We are embedded in these markets around the globe.

Further Reading

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