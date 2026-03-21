FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $426.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $383.00 to $426.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $412.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.85.

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FedEx Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $358.44 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $392.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.21 and a 200-day moving average of $290.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx posted a double beat (EPS and revenue) and lifted full‑year profit guidance, which is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Article Link

Q3 beat and guidance raise — FedEx posted a double beat (EPS and revenue) and lifted full‑year profit guidance, which is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms (UBS, Wells Fargo, BofA, Susquehanna, Stephens, TD Cowen, Truist, Stifel, BMO, etc.) raised targets or upgraded ratings after the results, supporting further upside sentiment. Article Link

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms (UBS, Wells Fargo, BofA, Susquehanna, Stephens, TD Cowen, Truist, Stifel, BMO, etc.) raised targets or upgraded ratings after the results, supporting further upside sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management says demand is holding — FedEx flagged that early‑March volumes matched expectations and that its fuel surcharge is moderating higher fuel costs, but management assumes no additional geopolitical disruptions. That reduces immediate downside but leaves exposure to future shocks. Article Link

Management says demand is holding — FedEx flagged that early‑March volumes matched expectations and that its fuel surcharge is moderating higher fuel costs, but management assumes no additional geopolitical disruptions. That reduces immediate downside but leaves exposure to future shocks. Neutral Sentiment: Market context is mixed — broader markets are pressured by oil/geo risks and macro data, so FedEx’s outperformance is occurring in a risk‑off environment that could limit follow‑through. Article Link

Market context is mixed — broader markets are pressured by oil/geo risks and macro data, so FedEx’s outperformance is occurring in a risk‑off environment that could limit follow‑through. Negative Sentiment: Cost and segment risks persist — fuel costs are materially higher (a key margin headwind) and the Freight business remains weak; both could pressure results if trends worsen. Article Link

Cost and segment risks persist — fuel costs are materially higher (a key margin headwind) and the Freight business remains weak; both could pressure results if trends worsen. Negative Sentiment: Some caution in the market and mixed guidance reaction — a few headlines note the company gave a relatively cautious near‑term forecast that caused intraday profit‑taking, and one major house (Morgan Stanley) still expresses an underweight stance with a much lower target. Article Link

Some caution in the market and mixed guidance reaction — a few headlines note the company gave a relatively cautious near‑term forecast that caused intraday profit‑taking, and one major house (Morgan Stanley) still expresses an underweight stance with a much lower target. Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR risk — the NTSB is probing a close runway call involving a FedEx jet, a reputational/operational overhang to monitor. Article Link

About FedEx

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FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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