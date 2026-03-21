Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul Uhlman Sells 72,392 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $4,070,602.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,989.01. This represents a 21.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.64. 3,225,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,165. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

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Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Argus raised Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Company Profile

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Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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