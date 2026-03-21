Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,222 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Weiss Ratings lowered Expedia Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $235.18 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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