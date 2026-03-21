EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 7174596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

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EVgo Stock Down 5.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.63.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter. EVgo’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,976,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EVgo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 313,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo operates one of the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks in the United States, delivering direct current (DC) fast charging and Level 2 charging services to passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. The company’s charging stations are strategically located in urban centers, suburban shopping areas, workplace parking facilities, and along major highway corridors, enabling convenient access for EV drivers and promoting long-distance travel.

The company offers a suite of charging solutions, including subscription plans, pay-per-use options, and fleet charging services tailored to the needs of ride-hailing, delivery, and corporate vehicle fleets.

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