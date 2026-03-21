Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 58,893 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,893 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.