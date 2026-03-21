Euler (EUL) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Euler has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,559.24 or 0.99787725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,003,202 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol. Telegram, Discord, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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