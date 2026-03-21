Epiq Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.