Envision Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Envision Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Envision Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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