Elizabeth Mann Sells 400 Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $81,884.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,808.64. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $201.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.80.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.