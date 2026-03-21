Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 759,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,302,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Positive Sentiment: TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple‑agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long‑term revenue upside. Lilly PR Newswire

TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple‑agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long‑term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: ADorable‑1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate‑to‑severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near‑term commercial opportunity. InsiderMonkey: ADorable‑1

ADorable‑1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate‑to‑severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near‑term commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Yahoo Finance: Cramer

High‑profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non‑GLP‑1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long‑term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. TipRanks: Digital Sleep Tech

Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non‑GLP‑1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long‑term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near‑term share weakness. AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near‑term share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and safety concerns: Novo Nordisk won FDA clearance for a higher‑dose Wegovy (raising competitive risk in obesity), and some reports flagged an unusual skin reaction/tolerability signal for retatrutide — both factors that can temper uptake forecasts and invite closer regulatory/physician scrutiny. Blockonomi: Wegovy dose Proactive: Retatrutide side‑effect note

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $905.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,023.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $956.18. The company has a market capitalization of $855.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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