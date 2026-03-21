Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.14 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Dymension has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and $2.45 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,540.77 or 0.99931528 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,061,564,743 coins and its circulating supply is 488,562,996 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,061,556,116 with 488,511,780 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.03306602 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,779,749.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.