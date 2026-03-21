Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Drone Aviation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 48,300 shares changing hands.

Drone Aviation Trading Up 4.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

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Drone Aviation Company Profile

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Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS: DRNE) is a U.S.-based company that designs, manufactures and integrates small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) for defense, public safety and commercial markets. The company’s core capabilities span aircraft platform development, mission-specific payload design and ground control station integration, allowing end users to deploy turnkey drone solutions for reconnaissance, inspection and surveillance tasks.

In addition to hardware offerings, Drone Aviation provides comprehensive services that include operator training, field support, maintenance programs and system upgrades.

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