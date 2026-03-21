dogwifhat Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. dogwifhat has a market cap of $179.09 million and approximately $61.01 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,839,266 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifhat.us.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,839,266.123138. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.17889079 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 795 active market(s) with $69,140,706.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifhat.us/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

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