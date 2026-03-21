Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.50. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $15.9450, with a volume of 295,790 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diversified Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Energy Company PLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 78.91%.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diversified Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.