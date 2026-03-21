Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.70, but opened at $42.00. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 18,245,751 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 6.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95,743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

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