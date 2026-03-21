Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 69,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

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Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6173 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares by 541.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 73,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter.

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Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund employs short strategy and uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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