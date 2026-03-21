Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 46,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 75,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

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