Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Holdings Increased by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 7.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $44,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5,595.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DFAU opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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