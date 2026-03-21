DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. DFS Furniture had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Here are the key takeaways from DFS Furniture’s conference call:

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Strong H1 financials: revenue grew 8.6% , underlying PBT rose to £30.9m (up ~£13.9m), EPS jumped to 9.8p , gross margin improved +110bps, and the board reinstated a 1p interim dividend.

Strong H1 financials: revenue grew , underlying PBT rose to (up ~£13.9m), EPS jumped to , gross margin improved +110bps, and the board reinstated a interim dividend. Balance sheet and cash generation materially improved with £46.4m free cash flow in H1, net bank debt down to £60.6m (down ~£104m since FY24) and leverage at 0.8x , restoring financial flexibility.

Balance sheet and cash generation materially improved with free cash flow in H1, net bank debt down to (down ~£104m since FY24) and leverage at , restoring financial flexibility. Clear growth levers: non-upholstery home orders grew 14% , exclusive brands now represent 42% of DFS sales, and management is targeting £1.4bn revenue and an 8% PBT margin in the medium term supported by a ~ 40% revenue-to-profit drop-through.

Clear growth levers: non-upholstery home orders grew , exclusive brands now represent of DFS sales, and management is targeting revenue and an margin in the medium term supported by a ~ revenue-to-profit drop-through. Near-term risks remain—consumer confidence is below pre‑pandemic levels, footfall and website traffic softened in February, and geopolitical tensions could cause supply disruptions or freight surcharges (management flags a potential impact in the low millions).

Near-term risks remain—consumer confidence is below pre‑pandemic levels, footfall and website traffic softened in February, and geopolitical tensions could cause supply disruptions or freight surcharges (management flags a potential impact in the low millions). Operational discipline is embedded—£53m of annualized cost savings are in place and gross margin is close to the stated 58% goal, though home category expansion may dilute rates and FY26 capex remains guided at £24–28m.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 140 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £323.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 124 and a 1-year high of GBX 204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 241 to GBX 247 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting DFS Furniture

Here are the key news stories impacting DFS Furniture this week:

Positive Sentiment: DFS reported robust first‑half results — near‑doubling profit and a reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.80, showing resilience despite adverse weather and a subdued retail backdrop. This underpins the company’s earnings momentum. Article Title

DFS reported robust first‑half results — near‑doubling profit and a reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.80, showing resilience despite adverse weather and a subdued retail backdrop. This underpins the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated full‑year guidance despite recent headwinds — a signal they expect performance to hold even as footfall weakens. That gives some support to near‑term earnings visibility. Article Title

Management reiterated full‑year guidance despite recent headwinds — a signal they expect performance to hold even as footfall weakens. That gives some support to near‑term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and the conference call/slide deck are available for detailed read‑through (useful for assessing forward guidance, margin drivers and channel performance). View Call & Slides

Company materials and the conference call/slide deck are available for detailed read‑through (useful for assessing forward guidance, margin drivers and channel performance). Negative Sentiment: Management flagged weaker in‑store footfall and a “delicately balanced” consumer confidence backdrop; that caution outweighed the headline profit, triggering the share decline as investors fear near‑term demand softness. Article Title

Management flagged weaker in‑store footfall and a “delicately balanced” consumer confidence backdrop; that caution outweighed the headline profit, triggering the share decline as investors fear near‑term demand softness. Negative Sentiment: Technical and balance‑sheet considerations add pressure: the share price is trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day averages, trading volume spiked on the release, and financial metrics (high debt‑to‑equity and low short‑term liquidity ratios) raise sensitivity to a weaker consumer cycle. Article Title

About DFS Furniture

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DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

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