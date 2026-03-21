DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Invests $971,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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