Dana Schmaltz Buys 1,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) Director Dana Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,398.50. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. 583,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

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Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.85%.

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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