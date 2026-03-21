CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7,545 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 0.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,503,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,080,000 after buying an additional 85,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Cameco by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after buying an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 43.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,530,000 after buying an additional 1,644,061 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Cameco Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of CCJ opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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