Covea Finance Sells 16,300 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 102.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,023.14. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,597 shares of company stock worth $3,895,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $275.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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