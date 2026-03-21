Covea Finance Reduces Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Covea Finance reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE CW opened at $671.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $730.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $673.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.11, for a total transaction of $149,184.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,856.02. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 151 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total value of $102,388.57. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,674.70. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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