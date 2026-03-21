Contrasting Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) & FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST)

FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST – Get Free Report) and Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FreeCast (Direct Listing) and Figure Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FreeCast (Direct Listing) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Figure Technology Solutions 3 1 5 2 2.55

Figure Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $55.63, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Figure Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Figure Technology Solutions is more favorable than FreeCast (Direct Listing).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of FreeCast (Direct Listing) shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of FreeCast (Direct Listing) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FreeCast (Direct Listing) and Figure Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreeCast (Direct Listing) N/A N/A N/A Figure Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FreeCast (Direct Listing) and Figure Technology Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreeCast (Direct Listing) $705,602.00 130.12 N/A N/A N/A Figure Technology Solutions $506.86 million 12.00 $133.86 million $0.40 85.73

Figure Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than FreeCast (Direct Listing).

Summary

Figure Technology Solutions beats FreeCast (Direct Listing) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FreeCast (Direct Listing)

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FreeCast is a technology-driven streaming entertainment aggregator offering a unified, à la carte service for TV entertainment through a comprehensive Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model. Our proprietary platform consolidates available entertainment content, advertising, and delivery infrastructure into a single, centralized ecosystem, reducing the complexity for consumers who would otherwise need to navigate multiple streaming services. Leveraging our SmartGuide® digital interactive technology, users can organize and access streaming content in a familiar, cable-like TV guide format across all Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including Smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. FreeCast’s business model is built on licensing its advanced streaming technology to a diverse range of partners, including commercial entities, device manufacturers, consumer brands, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks. Our platform supports co-branding for Consumer Direct Platforms (CDPs) with large user bases, enabling rapid market expansion and efficient scaling through B2B2C partnerships. Rather than acquiring individual subscribers, we partner with CDPs. Designed for broad accessibility, FreeCast operates as a non-competitive, agnostic “omnichannel streaming platform,” meaning users do not need multiple apps to access their favorite content. Instead, our technology aggregates all content into one seamless interface, available directly to consumers under the FreeCast.com brand and distributed through third-party partners under licensed brand names. By integrating our SmartGuide® technology, CDPs can provide their users with a centralized platform to access all streaming apps and content in one place, enhancing service offerings and creating new revenue opportunities through advertising and commissions. We offer subscribers and CDPs a centralized place to access their online media subscriptions, along with approximately 750 additional channels, including leading news and entertainment content, both live and on demand. Our proprietary content aggregation technology automatically crawls the Internet to locate additional commercial-quality entertainment content from thousands of sources, including free, paid and subscription-based content. Our SmartGuide® integrates this information and presents it in an easy-to-use, cable-like TV guide format. Our services are accessible via the Internet as a software application on all Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including Smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. Our service is available directly to consumers under the FreeCast.com brand and is also distributed by third parties under licensed brand names and partnerships. Additionally, our service is available to CDPs and can be co-branded to align with their established user base. Our strategy is to expand domestically and globally by securing licensing agreements with CDPs that already have a substantial user base. We continually enhance customer experience by expanding our content catalog, refining our user interface, and extending our service to more Internet-connected devices. Telecoms (Fixed Wireless, Broadband, ISPs). In addition to mobile carriers, we partner with fixed wireless and broadband ISPs to bundle our aggregated streaming service with connectivity. These partnerships can include (i) revenue sharing on ad inventory generated by the ISP’s subscribers on our platform, (ii) promotional bundles of our premium channel packages, and (iii) data driven advertising opportunities leveraging our first party viewing signals to improve targeting (subject to privacy compliance). We believe this model can raise ARPU and reduce ISP churn while avoiding traditional set top hardware and retransmission fee costs through our software first approach. Broadcasters and Programmers. We provide a turnkey path for local and niche programmers to distribute channels in a streaming environment, including FAST channel assembly, distribution on our platform, and ad monetization. We anticipate a revenue model comprising: (i) monthly platform/hosting fees; (ii) time and materials fees for channel buildouts; and (iii) revenue sharing on advertisements sold by us and by the programmer, with the programmer retaining 100% of locally sold ad inventory and sharing in platform sold inventory. Our roadmap also contemplates integration with next generation broadcast standards (e.g., ATSC 3.0) to deliver hybrid broadcast enabled streaming experiences. FreeCast’s flexible distribution model and advanced technology position us to disrupt the current streaming industry, delivering convenience to consumers and value to our partners. Following the end of the product lifecycle of our legacy product, Rabbit TV, and the conclusion of our partnership with Telebrands Corp. in 2017, we spent over two years rebuilding our product. This development not only improved our proprietary technology but also positioned us to capitalize on the fast-moving nature of the industry and capture new revenue streams. During this transition, sales primarily stemmed from legacy Rabbit TV sales, which declined over time, as expected. Our revenue streams include: . Advertising Revenue – Generated through ad placements within the platform. . Subscription Revenue – From additional monthly content bundles. . Product Revenue – From selling digital high-definition TV antennas. . Licensing Revenue – From partnerships with CDPs and third-party distributors. . Referral Fees – Earned through partnerships with content providers. The following table shows the aggregate number of subscribers at the end of each reporting period presented in this prospectus. For the Period Ended September 30, June 30, Subscribers (1) 2025 2025 Ad-Supported (2) 974,222 958,439 Paid (3) 13,936 17,062 Total Subscribers: 988,158 975,501 (1) “Subscriber” refers to any individual or entity that has registered for access to our platform, whether on a paid or free (ad-supported) tier basis, subject to the terms of our service. (2) As of July 1, 2022, all subscribers’ accounts were converted to a free account, allowing every subscriber to view content on our platform for free while being exposed to advertisements. (3) As of April 11, 2023, we started offering pay-per-view content and packages consisting of third-party premium channels to which subscribers could upgrade for a fee that varies by the content or packages purchased. The basis of our service platform is our proprietary content aggregation technology that automatically crawls the Internet to locate commercial-quality entertainment content from thousands of sources, including free, paid and subscription-based content. Additionally, we subscribe to the top entertainment data services such as Gracenote (owned by Nielsen), Xperi, and Reelgood whom provide real-time updates. Our technology then sorts through and manages all available commercial-quality digital media, including both live and on-demand video from free subscription and pay-per-view (PPV) services. The SmartGuide is presented to consumers in a familiar, easy-to-use cable-like TV guide format, accessible via the Internet and as a software application on all Wi-Fi enabled devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices, and smart TVs. The SmartGuide uses images and related information on customized guide pages to provide subscribers with an intuitive way to explore all available media choices from one centralized account, regardless of device or location. Upon selecting content, subscribers are directed to the original source of the content. If content is available for free, the subscriber is transferred to the website providing the content. If content is available through a subscription service (such as Netflix or Hulu), the subscriber can log in through our SmartGuide and is then directed to the subscription service’s website. For PPV content, the subscriber is directed to the payment page for the PPV service. We do not manipulate, store, retransmit, or distribute the source content; the provider of the content retains all rights and management of their content. Because we link subscribers directly to third-party content sources and in no way manipulate, store, retransmit or distribute this content, we are not subject to licensing fees or restrictions by third-party content suppliers. We are not responsible for the availability or content of these external websites, nor do we endorse, warrant or guarantee the products, services or information described or offered. All logos and trademarks used in the guide are the sole property of their respective owners. We believe that this is a complementary relationship in which we directly supply free traffic to content suppliers, much like the print-based model employed by TV Guide in past decades. Our SmartGuide technology is available directly to consumers, branded as FreeCast.com, and is also distributed by third parties, both as FreeCast.com and under other licensed brand names and partnerships. Through commercial partnerships, device integrations, and co-branding arrangements with Consumer Direct Platforms (CDPs), FreeCast expands its reach and provides a unified entertainment experience to a broad and diverse user base. We have incurred recurring losses from operations since inception, and as of September 30, 2025, had an accumulated deficit of $198,097,550. Consequently, we raise substantial doubt that we will be able to continue operations as a going concern, and our independent auditors included an explanatory paragraph regarding this uncertainty in their report on our financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025. Our continuation as a going concern is contingent upon our ability to obtain additional financing and to generate revenue and cash flow to meet our obligations on a timely basis. Our principal executive offices are located in Orlando, Florida.

About Figure Technology Solutions

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Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market. As a result, Figure has grown quickly and profitably, with net income of $29 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and accumulated deficit of $292 million and total stockholders’ equity of $404 million, as of June 30, 2025, and net income of $20 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million, for the year ended December 31, 2024, and accumulated deficit of $321 million and total stockholders’ equity of $363 million, as of December 31, 2024. The infrastructure supporting capital markets today is fragmented and operates on legacy systems which employ antiquated processes for loan approvals and transaction processing. This creates process and cost inefficiencies in serving consumer credit markets and limits the development of alternative marketplaces. Furthermore, the manual elements underpinning the records of ownership and transfer of financial and real assets constrain liquidity, maintain elevated costs, and are error-prone. Figure aims to address these challenges by using blockchain-based technology to innovate beyond legacy processes. We built a transformative, scaled and fast growing technology platform that displaces trust with truth in the financial ecosystem. Our platform also supports legacy systems, and our goal is to shift customer adoption towards blockchain-based solutions. Furthermore, our technology significantly reduces complexity and increases speed for market participants across the application, underwriting, funding and subsequent capital markets processes. Using our proprietary Loan Origination System (“LOS”), the time it takes to fund a home equity loan from application has been reduced to a median of 10 days from an industry median of approximately 42 days (based on data from industry sources) as of June 30, 2025. In comparison, for asset classes outside of mortgages, such as personal loans, there are many loan originators that utilize digitized, fast and automated processes that can fund as fast as same-day or often in as little as three to five days. Additionally, the average production cost per loan was reduced to approximately $730 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from a mortgage industry average of $11,230 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”). This is a result of our entirely automated application process that takes as little as five minutes to complete and as few as five days to fund. Our platform automates income verification and offers customers the ability to redraw without incurring closing or out-of-pocket costs. Additionally, our platform employs an automatic valuation model, replacing the traditional, time-consuming appraisal process, and utilizes a digital lien matching process instead of the traditional analog title search. It also facilitates remote closings, including remote notaries, in jurisdictions where permitted by applicable laws. Importantly, we offer a liquid capital market for loans in connection with this low cost, automated and blockchain-based origination engine. Our technology enables the immutable recording of all assets and their key information on Provenance Blockchain. Provenance Blockchain, an independent Layer 1 blockchain, provides the scale, security, speed and cost structure to facilitate activity across the broad financial services landscape as a record of truth for assets. Using loans as an example, this authenticity record provides a validation mechanism to support the traditional, off-chain processes we use for tracking and monitoring loan transactions. This record provides verified information regarding the chain of ownership for all of the loans originated on our platform. Adoption of our technology has scaled significantly with every asset passing through Figure’s system being recorded on Provenance Blockchain and accumulating over $50 billion in both real-world and digital asset transactions from our launch in late 2018 to June 30, 2025. According to data from RWA.xyz, our real-world assets total value locked is approximately $11 billion as of August 1, 2025 and our share of tokenized private credit is approximately 75% based on the value of outstanding loans originated as of August 1, 2025. Further, 80% of loans originated through our LOS, which include loans originated by Figure as well as by our partners, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 utilized our DART platform, our lien and eNote registry that is built on Provenance Blockchain, compared to only 2% of loan originations for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loans originated by our partners utilizing DART accounted for 80% of Partner-branded loans and 62% of all loans originated by our LOS (including wholesale (brokered) transactions) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. We pay a minimal amount in the form of HASH for our use of the Provenance Blockchain. HASH is the utility token of the Provenance Blockchain and therefore gas fees (usage fees) are paid in HASH. A small amount of HASH is required to complete each transaction, and we pay these fees on behalf of all participants for any activity they complete with our assets. The average gas fee has been less than one HASH since 2018, which is equivalent to approximately $0.026. We began addressing the consumer credit market in 2018 with our Figure-branded product, which catered to direct-to-consumer home equity loans. We then expanded further through Partner-branded strategies, in which a growing number of partners use our technology to independently originate home equity loans. For the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, we facilitated approximately $6 billion of home equity lending, representing an increase of 29% compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we facilitated approximately $5 billion of home equity lending, representing an increase of 51% compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, and a compound annual growth rate of 70% since June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2025 we had 168 active partners. Our relationship with our partners is based on our partners’ right to use our solutions. Once a partner is approved and onboarded, the partner enters into a contractual agreement with us for the right to use our LOS and Figure Connect marketplace in exchange for fees. These agreements typically have a fixed term with auto-renewals unless notice is given to terminate, are non-exclusive and do not obligate our partners to use our solutions. In June 2024, we launched Figure Connect, an electronic marketplace that employs blockchain technology, to directly connect sellers and buyers of loans. During the short period of 12 months from launch in June 2024 to June 2025, approximately $1.3 billion in home equity line of credit (“HELOC“) volume was transacted on Figure Connect by third parties and 27 total marketplace participants (across loan originators, buyers and investors) were onboarded as of June 30, 2025. With our technology applicable to the broader capital markets, we are expanding beyond our foundational solutions by developing trading and investing products. One example is Figure Exchange, a digital asset marketplace that provides customers advantages for crypto-trading, such as cross-asset collateralization for margin lending. Another example is YLDS, a groundbreaking interest-bearing peer-to-peer transferable stablecoin that is both native to a public blockchain and a security registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). YLDS has many use cases resulting from its status as a security, including yielding collateral for institutions, cross-border payments and serving as the de-facto currency of Figure Exchange. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, we did not generate revenue from Figure Exchange and revenue generated from YLDS was less than $1 thousand. We believe that we have established a regulatory and licensing apparatus which sets us apart from our competitors and enables us to continue expanding our diverse product offering. We currently have more than 180 lending and servicing licenses, 48 money transmitter licenses, and are an SEC-registered broker-dealer with authority to operate an alternative trading system (“ATS”), which operations are conducted in accordance with SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) rules and regulations. We generate revenue from the volume transacted on our marketplaces and through the use of our proprietary technology. We earn volume-based fees from partners and users who utilize our technology solutions to transact in our ecosystem. Within this usage-based model, we target positive unit economics in each of our solutions. In addition to our growing stream of ecosystem and technology fees, we also earn origination, gain on sale, and servicing revenue from assets generated through our LOS. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, HELOCs comprised over 99% of our total loan originations. For the year ended December 31, 2024, approximately 82% of our total net revenue was generated from origination fees, gain on sale of loans, servicing fees and interest income from assets generated through our LOS from both Figure and our network of partners. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, this represented approximately 76% of total net revenue, as revenue from Figure Connect and other new products grew faster than the solely LOS-driven revenue sources. We have grown quickly in a capital-efficient manner since our founding, and more recently have achieved strong and growing profitability. Our principal executive offices are located in Reno, NV.

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