Contrasting AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) & Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sense Technologies and AB Volvo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo $48.98 billion 1.22 $3.52 billion $2.04 14.44

Analyst Ratings

AB Volvo has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sense Technologies and AB Volvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 AB Volvo 2 6 0 2 2.20

Given Sense Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sense Technologies is more favorable than AB Volvo.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and AB Volvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo 8.47% 23.01% 6.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AB Volvo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AB Volvo beats Sense Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sense Technologies

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Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About AB Volvo

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AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

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