Comparing VEON (VEON) & Its Peers

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VEON to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.01% 2.54% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEON and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 6.64 VEON Competitors $18.53 billion $1.11 billion 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VEON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VEON and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 1 2 3.25 VEON Competitors 421 1315 1470 120 2.39

VEON presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

VEON has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VEON beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About VEON

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VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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