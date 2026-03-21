Comparing First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Columbia Banking System pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Northwest Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $3.21 billion 2.40 $550.00 million $2.26 11.57 First Northwest Bancorp $68.94 million 1.17 -$4.19 million $0.72 11.82

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and First Northwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 11 3 1 2.33 First Northwest Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus price target of $32.04, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 17.11% 11.40% 1.26% First Northwest Bancorp 5.35% 4.18% 0.30%

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats First Northwest Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial lines of credit and term loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, international trade finance, commercial property loans, multifamily loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, real estate construction loans and permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets. In addition, the company offers wealth management comprising financial planning, investment, trust, and insurance; treasury management, which includes digital and mobile banking solutions, ACH, wires, positive pay, remote deposit capture, integrated payments, integrated receivables, lockbox, cash vault, real-time payments, commercial card, and foreign exchange and international banking related products, as well as merchant services; and brokerage services, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. It serves its products to corporate, institutional, small business, and individual customers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

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