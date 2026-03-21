Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $35.49 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,225.70. This represents a 41.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,041.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Trending Headlines about Collegium Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Collegium Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collegium agreed to acquire AZSTARYS from Corium, adding a differentiated ADHD medicine to its portfolio; company says the asset is expected to generate over $50M in pro‑forma net revenue in H2 2026, offers patent protection into 2037, and the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA. Collegium to Acquire AZSTARYS from Corium Therapeutics (GlobeNewswire)

Collegium agreed to acquire AZSTARYS from Corium, adding a differentiated ADHD medicine to its portfolio; company says the asset is expected to generate over $50M in pro‑forma net revenue in H2 2026, offers patent protection into 2037, and the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support strengthened: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy with a $60 PT and Needham reaffirmed Buy with a $56 PT — both imply substantial upside vs. the recent share price, which can underpin investor confidence. Analyst Coverage (Benzinga)

Sell‑side support strengthened: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy with a $60 PT and Needham reaffirmed Buy with a $56 PT — both imply substantial upside vs. the recent share price, which can underpin investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and management discussion transcripts are available for investors seeking details on deal economics and integration plans. Acquisition Discussion Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Conference call and management discussion transcripts are available for investors seeking details on deal economics and integration plans. Neutral Sentiment: FDA news elsewhere in the pharma sector: PharmExec reports approval of Wegovy HD (Novo Nordisk) — relevant for sector context but not directly tied to Collegium’s ADHD/pain-focused franchise. FDA Approves Wegovy HD (PharmExec)

FDA news elsewhere in the pharma sector: PharmExec reports approval of Wegovy HD (Novo Nordisk) — relevant for sector context but not directly tied to Collegium’s ADHD/pain-focused franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Public press coverage shows deal price described with varying figures (reports cite up to $785M and also $650M headlines) — read releases for definitive terms. Collegium to buy AZSTARYS for up to $785M (MSN)

Public press coverage shows deal price described with varying figures (reports cite up to $785M and also $650M headlines) — read releases for definitive terms. Negative Sentiment: The acquisition costs and financing raise near‑term financial risk: the deal is being funded from cash on hand plus a previously announced $300M delayed‑draw term loan, which increases leverage for a company that already shows a relatively high debt/equity ratio; investors may worry about cash burn, integration execution and balance‑sheet pressure. Deal Coverage (FiercePharma)

The acquisition costs and financing raise near‑term financial risk: the deal is being funded from cash on hand plus a previously announced $300M delayed‑draw term loan, which increases leverage for a company that already shows a relatively high debt/equity ratio; investors may worry about cash burn, integration execution and balance‑sheet pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 26) showed a slight revenue and EPS miss vs. consensus, which combined with the large acquisition outlay can pressure near‑term sentiment as investors await proof the deal accelerates growth. Earnings Summary (Benzinga)

Recent quarterly results (Feb. 26) showed a slight revenue and EPS miss vs. consensus, which combined with the large acquisition outlay can pressure near‑term sentiment as investors await proof the deal accelerates growth. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears anomalous (shows zero shares), so it does not provide a meaningful read into market positioning at this time.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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