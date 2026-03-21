Christopher Ogden Sells 19,323 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Ogden sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $124,053.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,406.16. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9%

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 2.44. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

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CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Key CytomX Therapeutics News

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting CytomX Therapeutics this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,208,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,876,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,096,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Weiss Ratings lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

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About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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