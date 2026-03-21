Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) Releases Earnings Results

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter.

Cheer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHR opened at $0.88 on Friday. Cheer has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

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Institutional Trading of Cheer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheer stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.34% of Cheer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cheer to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheer

Cheer Company Profile

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Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

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