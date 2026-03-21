Cato (NYSE:CATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter.

Cato Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $2.98 on Friday. Cato has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.59.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cato stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Cato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cato

Cato Corporation is a specialty apparel retailer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1946 by Carl and Bernice Cato, the company operates two banner store concepts—Cato and Versona—and maintains an e-commerce platform to extend its reach beyond brick-and-mortar locations. Cato’s retail mission centers on providing fashionable women’s clothing and accessories at moderate price points.

With over 1,200 stores across more than 30 U.S. states, primarily concentrated in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions, Cato serves a broad customer base seeking everyday and occasion-driven wardrobe solutions.

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