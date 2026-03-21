Catizen (CATI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.54 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Catizen has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s launch date was September 20th, 2024. Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,822,291 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 404,822,291 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.04235669 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $4,675,197.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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