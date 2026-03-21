CARV Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.11 Million (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. CARV has a market cap of $7.33 million and $3.11 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CARV has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CARV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.89 or 0.99699247 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Token Profile

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official website for CARV is carv.io. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 531,476,282 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.0589091 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,474,934.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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