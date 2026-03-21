Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 408,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.27 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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