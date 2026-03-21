Bruker Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Bruker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

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Bruker Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.61 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

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Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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