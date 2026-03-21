Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Cut by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $399,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,474,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,501,590,000 after purchasing an additional 621,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $34,565,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 495,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,317,274.70. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,970 shares of company stock worth $177,150,321. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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