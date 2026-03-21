Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%.

Here are the key takeaways from Bragg Gaming Group’s conference call:

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Bragg reported concentrated growth in key markets with U.S. revenue up ~55% YoY in Q4 and Brazil up 42.1% YoY , reflecting successful expansion into high-growth regulated markets.

in Q4 and , reflecting successful expansion into high-growth regulated markets. The company is shifting toward higher-margin proprietary content—proprietary revenue grew 20.8% YoY in Q4 and now represents 15.7% of total revenue , supported by 44 new proprietary games launched in 2025.

in Q4 and now represents , supported by 44 new proprietary games launched in 2025. Management is cutting costs and investing in AI to drive efficiency—a ~12% global workforce reduction will incur a ~€1m Q1 charge but is expected to deliver approximately €4.5m of annualized cash savings and support a path to positive EBIT.

of annualized cash savings and support a path to positive EBIT. Q4 results: revenue €27.7m (+1.9% YoY), gross profit €15.7m (56.5% margin) and adjusted EBITDA €4.6m (16.5% margin); 2026 guidance is revenue €97–104.5m and adjusted EBITDA €16–19m (16%–18% margin).

Ongoing regulatory and tax headwinds in the Netherlands hurt results (Netherlands revenue down ~4.6% YoY) and a customer migration (BetCity) planned in H1 2026 creates further near-term revenue pressure despite management saying bottom-line impact should be minimal.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bragg Gaming Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRAG

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

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Bragg Gaming Group is a business-to-business supplier of online gaming content, technology and platform solutions. The company develops and distributes a mix of proprietary, third-party and licensed casino games, including video slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Its core offering centers on a scalable gaming platform designed to support operator integration, player management and advanced analytics.

Bragg’s technology stack features its flagship ORYX Gaming platform, which provides a centralized hub for game aggregation, platform services and regulatory compliance tools.

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