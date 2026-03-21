Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,228 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,228 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

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iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 3.1%

REET opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

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