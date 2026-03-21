BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.4167.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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BorgWarner Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $221,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,857.34. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,229.78. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,585 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $156,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,100,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,726 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 233.6% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 778,000 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $31,820,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

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BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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