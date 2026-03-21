BOBO (BOBO) One Day Volume Tops $224.22 Thousand

BOBO (BOBO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. BOBO has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $224.22 thousand worth of BOBO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOBO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOBO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.89 or 0.99699247 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BOBO

BOBO’s launch date was May 10th, 2023. BOBO’s total supply is 66,484,444,313,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,134,444,313,649 tokens. BOBO’s official Twitter account is @bobocoineth. The official website for BOBO is www.bobothebear.io.

BOBO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOBO (BOBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOBO has a current supply of 66,484,444,313,649 with 66,134,444,313,649 in circulation. The last known price of BOBO is 0.00000008 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $213,776.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bobothebear.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOBO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOBO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOBO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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